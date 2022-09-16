This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

The Houston Tigers will host the Cabool Bulldogs Friday at Tiger Stadium.

Here are guidelines for the evening:

•GATES will be unlocked at 5:30 p.m. for general admittance. Groups selling concessions can enter the football stadium after 5:30 p.m.

•ELEMENTARY STUDENTS will be expected to sit with a parent at all times during the game.

•MIDDLE SCHOOL STUDENTS will be expected to sit/stand directly behind the high school section. The middle school administrator will be supervising the middle school section. Middle school students not wanting to sit in the middle school section will need to sit with a parent.

•HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS will be expected to sit in the high school section located in the south side of the bleachers next to the band. High school students not sitting in the high school section will be expected to sit with a parent. The high school administrator will be supervising the high school section.

• Students may leave their assigned area to use the restroom and purchase items at the concessions. Any student leaving the football stadium will need to pay to re-enter. No loitering in the parking lot.

• No sitting on the concrete ledge along the rail will be permitted.

• Please be mindful the high school student sections (and middle school behind them) will be located in the lower south side of the bleachers in front of the cheerleaders. These students will be allowed to stand and cheer to show their school spirit.