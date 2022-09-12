This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.
It’s homecoming week at Houston High School, which will culminate with a parade and football game against Cabool on Friday.
The theme is “Hollywood Homecoming.”
Here are theme days planned at the school:
•Monday — Movie Monday – dress in favorite movie garb.
•Tuesday — Stunt Double Tuesday — twin day.
•Wednesday — Walk of Fame Wednesday — dress like a celebrity.
•Thursday — Decades Day – Dress like your favorite decade.
•Friday — Red and Black or homecoming shirts.
The parade is 1:45 p.m. Friday. School will dismiss after it. Buses will run about 30 minutes earlier than normal. Queen coronation starts at 6:30 p.m. at Tiger Stadium. Kickoff is at 7. (Watch activities live at houstonherald.com/live)
There is a homecoming dance from 6-9 p.m. Saturday at Phoenix Theater.
The Houston Alumni Association will hold events Saturday, including a 7 a.m. breakfast at the Houston Senior Center that runs until 10 a.m. A mixer is 2-4 p.m. Saturday at Hiett Gymnasium.