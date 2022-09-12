This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

It’s homecoming week at Houston High School, which will culminate with a parade and football game against Cabool on Friday.

The theme is “Hollywood Homecoming.”

Here are theme days planned at the school:

•Monday — Movie Monday – dress in favorite movie garb.

•Tuesday — Stunt Double Tuesday — twin day.

•Wednesday — Walk of Fame Wednesday — dress like a celebrity.

•Thursday — Decades Day – Dress like your favorite decade.

•Friday — Red and Black or homecoming shirts.

The parade is 1:45 p.m. Friday. School will dismiss after it. Buses will run about 30 minutes earlier than normal. Queen coronation starts at 6:30 p.m. at Tiger Stadium. Kickoff is at 7. (Watch activities live at houstonherald.com/live)

There is a homecoming dance from 6-9 p.m. Saturday at Phoenix Theater.

The Houston Alumni Association will hold events Saturday, including a 7 a.m. breakfast at the Houston Senior Center that runs until 10 a.m. A mixer is 2-4 p.m. Saturday at Hiett Gymnasium.