An 18-year-old Licking man was injured early Saturday in a Stone County accident, the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Tpr. Kyle Elledge said an eastbound 2005 Dodge 1500 operated by Ryan W. Hoeme, 19, of Cape Fair, ran off Shadrock Road one west of Cape Fair and struck a tree at about 12:50 a.m.

A passenger, Skyleer J. Floyd, 18, was taken by private vehicle to Cox Hospital in Branson with moderate injuries. Elledge said neither was were a seat belt.