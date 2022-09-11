A man from Licking received moderate injuries early Sunday in an accident two miles south of Ava on Highway 5.

Cpl. Daniel Johnson of the Missouri State Highway Patrol said a northbound 2011 Chevrolet Silverado pulling a 1986 Chevrolet 4 x 4 pickup on a trailer ran off the right side of the roadway, went down an embankment, struck multiple trees and overturned. The driver was a 16-year-old boy from Licking, Johnson said.

Buddy Brazier, 46, a passenger, was taken by ambulance to Cox South in Springfield after the 12:55 a.m. crash. He was not wearing a seatbelt; the driver was, according to the patrol report.

The driver was not injured.

Both vehicles were totaled. Assisting at the scene were the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department and Ava Rural Fire Department.