A 19-year-old man was killed early Sunday in a crash just east of the Texas County line on Highway CC, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Tpr. J.S. Leathers said an eastbound 2001 Dodge one-ton pickup driven by Kaleb L. Keaton, 19, of Salem, failed to negotiate a curve, ran off the right side of the road, struck an embankment, went airborne and overturned. He was not wearing a seat belt. The vehicle was totaled.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by Coroner Ben Pursifull. Next of kin has been notified.

Assisting at the scene were Dent County Sheriff’s Department, Dent County Fire Department and Montauk Fire Department. The body was released to Fox Funeral Home, Licking, the patrol said.

The patrol said it was the third fatality in September and the 27th this year in the troop.