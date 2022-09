A 20-year-old man from Licking was seriously injured Thursday night in an accident about six miles south of Licking, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Michael J. Longrie was southbound in a 2010 Ford F-150 at about 9:15 p.m. that traveled off the left side of the roadway, struck a tree and overturned, said Cpl. Jacob Sellars.

He was flown by medical helicopter to Cox South in Springfield. The vehicle was totaled. Longrie was not wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.