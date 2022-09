A motorcyclist was seriously injured Monday morning in a crash about two miles north of Houston on U.S. 63.

Sgt. Ryan Vaughan of the Missouri State Highway Patrol said a northbound 2003 Harley Davidson operated by Joel T. Kelley, 68, of Thayer, struck a deer, lost control and overturned off the right side the roadway.

Kelly, who was not wearing a helmet, was taken by ambulance to Texas County Memorial Hospital.

The motorcycle was totaled.

The Houston Rural Fire Department responded.