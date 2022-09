A rider on a motorcycle received serious injuries early Sunday evening west of Highway C near the Texas and Dent counties line.

Troopers said a 2006 Yamaha V-Star operated by Stephen P. Morgan, 42, of Lenox, lost control, traveled off the left side of Highway H and overturned.

Both the driver and a passenger, Branda A. Gamblin, 44, were ejected. Both were wearing helmets.

Gamblin was flown with serious injuries to University Hospital in Columbia.