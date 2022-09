A motorcycle crash northeast of Hartshorn seriously injured one person Friday afternoon, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Sgt. Brian Foster said a westbound 2012 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by Timothy G. LeCroy, 58, of Wentzville, crossed the center of Highway KK near Akers, ran off the left side of the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned.

LeCroy, who was wearing a helmet, was transported by air ambulance to Mercy in St. Louis.

The motorcycle had extensive damage.