A Mountain Grove woman was injured Friday afternoon in a crash in Texas County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Tpr. Zayne Tate said an eastbound 2005 Hyundai Santa Fe driven by Rebeccah J. McGregor, 39, of Mountain Grove, struck a 2011 Kia Forte operated by Jubee L. Berry, 23, of Mountain Grove in the rear. The mishap occurred at Business 60 at Hubbard Street in Mountain Grove.

Berry, who had moderate injuries, was taken by ambulance to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts. The Kia had extensive damage; the Hyundai had moderate damage.