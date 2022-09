A man from Licking was injured Saturday morning in an accident on Highway N about six miles northwest of his hometown, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Cpl. Jacob Sellars said an eastbound 2014 Kia Soul driven by Logan S. Sprouse, 20, of Licking, struck a deer in the roadway, ran off the left side of the highway and struck a tree.

Sprouse, who had minor injuries and was wearing a seat belt, was to seek his own medical treatment. The vehicle had moderate damage.