A Mountain View woman — who has ties to Texas County — was injured Tuesday morning in a Howell County crash, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported.

Troopers said a northbound 1999 Ford Taurus driven by Derrick W. West, 45, failed to yield to a westbound 2015 Chevrolet Equinox operated by Mavis M. Aye, 86.

Aye, whose family operated a business in Houston at one time, was transported to Mercy Hospital with serious injuries. She was wearing a seat belt. The other driver wasn’t injured. and wasn’t wearing a seat belt. Both vehicles had extensive damage.