A Springfield man was seriously injured in an accident early Wednesday about eight miles south of Houston, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Tpr. Cathryn Davis said a southbound 2019 Chevrolet Express Van traveled off of the right side of the road and overturned. The driver, Christopher G. Waldorf, 35, was taken by private vehicle to Texas County Memorial Hospital and later airlifted to Mercy in Springfield.

Waldorf, who was not wearing a seat belt, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, the patrol said. Hope L. Giese, 20, of Alliance, Neb., was cited and released on a charge of misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

The accident occurred at 1:30 a.m.