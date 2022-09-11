This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

Houston High School seeks community members to join the district for its annual ‘Career Day’ on Nov. 18.

Presenters will have about 25 minutes to share about their career and experiences with HHS students. Participation can be in person or online in one or two time slots from 8:53 a.m. until 11:27 a.m. Students will select careers they want to learn more about from a list in advance.

HHS Counselor Tara Volk suggests presenters share how they entered their career field, what high school classes best helped with their occupation and advice they wish they knew as a teenager. She also said an understanding of the benefits and also challenges of careers is helpful to students.

“It’s good for our students to know about your job and some of the tasks or duties may be you or others might not realize are part of the job,” Volk said. “For example, someone in culinary art is never available for family time during the holidays because that’s when they have the most work.”

For more information, contact Volk at 417-967-3024 or tvolk@houston.k12.mo.us. To sign up as a presenter, fill out the form at https://forms.gle/KYjLf1oJgBkzu1jq6.