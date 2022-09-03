A Raymondville woman escaped injured Friday in a crash south of Cuba on Highway 19, the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a 2005 Honda CRV driven southbound by Timothy N. Morris, 37, of Steelville, slowed rapidly causing a 2023 Ford E-350 driven by Lisa K. Gonzalez, 49, of Raymondville, to strike the rear of the vehicle.

Morris, who not wearing a seat belt, had minor injuries and was taken to Missouri Baptist Hospital by private vehicle.

His vehicle had moderate damage, and the Ford had extensive damage. Gonzalez was wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.