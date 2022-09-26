The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:

•A 67-year-old Roby man reported on Sept. 13 that a Play-for box trailer valued at $1,500 had been stolen from his Bell Road property.

There are no suspects.

•A deputy was dispatched Sept. 18 regarding a report of domestic disturbance at a Boone Creek Road residence at Licking.

The officer made contact with a 55-year-old man there who said he had asked a 56-year-old woman at the location for barbecue sauce and she had thrown a bottle of sauce at him. He said he became upset and squirted sauce at her.

The woman told the officer she had tossed the bottle to him and he got mad. She said she went to leave and he squirted her.

Neither person wished to pursue charges, and both were advised of the 12-hour rule.

•A deputy responded Sept. 20 to a report of a domestic incident at a Morton Road trailer park at Houston.

The officer made contact with a 35-year-old man there who said a 62-year-old woman at the location had yelled at him and broken a light fixture trying to hit him. The man also said the woman had assaulted his 27-year-old girlfriend.

The deputy observed video recorded by the girlfriend that showed the woman grabbing a towel and swinging it at the man, and the towel catching an overhead light fixture, causing it to break.

The video then showed the woman following the man to the door, and the man positioning himself between the girlfriend and the woman. At that point, the woman hit the girlfriend with a lid to a tote.

The woman was taken to the Texas County Jail.