Three persons were injured when a dune buggy and a vehicle collided Saturday afternoon on Bado Road in western Texas County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Cpl. Travis Brown said an eastbound 2017 Hammerhead Dune Buggy operated by a 17-year-old Cabool boy turned into the path of a southbound 2004 Toyota Matrix operated by Tammy M. Graham, 64, of Cabool. Brown said the dune buggy rotated clockwise and stopped. The vehicle traveled off the left of the road and came to rest in a ditch.

Two boys in the dune buggy — ages 14 and 17 — were taken by private vehicle to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains. Graham was transported by ambulance to Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston.

The vehicles had minor damage, Brown said.