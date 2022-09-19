Two persons were injured Sunday evening in a crash east of Mountain Grove on Business 60, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Tpr. Cathryn Davis said a westbound 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt driven by Megan Tinsley, 32, of Norwood, was traveling at a slow rate of speed and was struck in the rear by a 2011 Ford Fusion operated by Gracelynn G. Richardson, 18, of Mountain Grove.

Richardson had moderate injuries and was taken by private vehicle to Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston. Tinsley had minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Springfield.

Tinsley was charged with DWI and having no insurance.

Both vehicles were totaled.