The Cabool Chamber of Commerce announced plans for its annual “Trunk or Treat” on Monday, Oct. 31.

Any business or group wanting to participate can email caboolchamber@gmail.com

Western Dairy Transport will host a hot dog and sides dinner from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Main Street. There is a suggested donation of $5, and proceeds will go to the community to support the Angel Tree and foster kids at Christmas.