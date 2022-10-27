Marie Lasater, Texas County coroner, answered 17 calls in August 2022. There were 14 natural deaths, including due to cancer (4), heart disease/heart attack (3) due to congestive heart failure and COPD (3), due to stroke (1), pulmonary embolism (1) and due senile degeneration of the brain (2).



There were two suicides: One by gunshot wound and one fatal overdose, and no accidental deaths.

There was one death of an offender at South Central Correctional Center that remains undetermined, pending autopsy report and toxicology results.

One unclaimed decedent was identified as a U.S. Air Force veteran who served Aug. 8, 1960 to Dec. 13, 1961, and will be interred with honors at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery at Fort Leonard Wood.