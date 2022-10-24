The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:

•A deputy responded at about 8:40 p.m. Aug. 14 to a report of a truck parked on the side of Paddy Creek Road that appeared to be wrecked.

The officer observed that the truck had major front end damage and had traveled off the roadway and into a ditch. The driver had apparently tried to leave but the truck was disabled.

The vehicle – a 2 x 2 Chevrolet Silverado that had not been registered since 2015 – was towed away.

•A 61-year-old man reported on Oct. 18 that his 1999 Peterbilt semi-truck valued at $25,000 had been stolen from his Business 60 property at Mountain Grove. Investigation is ongoing.

•A deputy responded on Oct. 18 to a report of a fight at a Peacock Lane residence at Bucyrus.

A 51-year-old man there told the officer that he was at the location helping with renovations being done to the house and a 53-year-old man had become angry with him and a fight ensued. He said that the other man hit him in the head several times with a flashlight.

The deputy reported speaking with several people who witnessed the incident. The alleged assailant denied hitting the victim with a flashlight, but was arrested and taken to the Texas County Jail.

A probable cause statement was sent to the county prosecutor seeking an assault charge.