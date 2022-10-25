A Houston High School graduate has been transferred to the field operations bureau at the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s headquarters at Jefferson City.

Col. Eric Olson said Lt. Brandon M. White will transfer to the new assignment on Nov. 1. He is currently is a lieutenant at Troop F in Jefferson City.

LT. BRANDON WHITE

White was appointed to the patrol on Jan. 16, 2001, as a member of the 78th recruit class. Upon completing his academy training, he was assigned to Troop F, Zone 8, Callaway County.

In 2005, he transferred to Zone 11, serving Camden and Miller counties. He was promoted to corporal on May 13, 2007, and designated assistant zone supervisor of Zone 8, Callaway County.

On July 9, 2009, he was promoted to sergeant and designated zone supervisor of Zone 9, Montgomery County. He transferred to the training division in Jefferson City and was designated an academy instructor on June 1, 2011.

On May 19, 2019, White was promoted to lieutenant and transferred to Troop F, Jefferson City, where he served as a member of the troop’s command staff.

White grew up in Houston and graduated from Houston High School in 1995. He attended Mineral Area College in Park Hills, where he earned an associate degree in criminal justice. In 2018, White completed the Police Leadership: The West Point Model course. In 2022, he completed Northwestern School of Police Staff and Command Class 505. White has one daughter, Sophia.

White will join another HHS grad in the building. Jason Pace is the assistant director of the recruiting and community outreach division.





