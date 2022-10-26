Houston’s American Legion Post 41 initiated 21 new members into the American Legion Missouri Department during the post’s monthly meeting on Oct. 13.

Post 41 is one of the fastest growing American Legion posts in Missouri and is now the second largest post in Missouri’s District 16, behind Post 331 in St. Robert.

Texas County ranks third in the state in the number of veterans who reside within the county, with 2,664 (which is 13.3% of the county’s entire population).

Post 41’s goal is to reach out to all veterans in Texas County to offer support them and their families.