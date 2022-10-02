The Texas County Health Department conducted these inspections in August:

Zimmerman Meats: No violations.

The Health Food Store: No violations.

Town & Country, Licking: No violations.

HWY 63 Liquor: No violations.

Pittman’s Grocery: One priority, COS.

Bo’s Hollow: No violations.

Rusty Gate Café: No violations.

Honeybannero, LLC: One core, COS, new food establishment (pepper sauce and barbecue sauce).

63 Pit Stop: Two priority, no core, new food establishment (liquor and deli). No violation on return.

Bendavis Food and Feed, LLC: One core, new food establishment (liquor, pizza, grocery, general sundries).

The Feedlot: Desk approval, new knife boards.

T-n-T Smokehouse: New food application.

Betty’s: No violations.

Midway Sports Bar and Grill: Two priority, three core, return on Sept. 1, no violation at follow up.

Petrova’s Pastries: No violations.

Houston Senior Center: One priority, COS.

Aunt Kay’s Café: New application for food establishment, no violations.

COS = corrected on site.

Water Sampling: Thirty-seven private water wells were sampled for total coliform and E. coli bacteria in August. Thirteen showed positive for total coliform bacteria, one positive for E. coli.

Truck Wreck: On Aug. 11, a semi-truck owned and operated by Prairie Pride Carrier from Detroit, Mich., ran off of U.S. 63 in the parking lot of Reeds Bumper to Bumper, at the intersection of Business 60 in Cabool and overturned, spilling approximately 20,000 pounds of beef, buffalo, turkey legs, bacon and several gallons of rendered duck fat. The load was embargoed and subsequently destroyed.