Texas County Memorial Hospital selected Grace Goslee to be the new pharmacist at Hutcheson Pharmacy.

She grew at Hartville and lives in Success. She is likely a familiar face to many people in Houston and Texas County as she previously worked at Walgreens in Houston, also known as Forbes.

“Working at Walgreens is where I gained initial knowledge of this tight-knit community,” Goslee said.

Goslee aspired to be a pharmacist while watching her parents serve in a small community through their business as she was growing up.

“I have always had a passion for interacting and serving people along with an interest in the medical field,” Goslee said. “The profession of pharmacy allows me to do both.”

Goslee attended Missouri State University in Springfield for her pre-pharmacy courses. She then attended Harding University College of Pharmacy in Searcy, Ark., in 2021 to earn her Doctor of Pharmacy degree.

“What I enjoy most about being a pharmacist in the community and retail setting is it allows me to build relationships with people,” Goslee explained. “Along with that, I enjoy patient education by helping patients and caregivers understand how they can take care of their health confidently.”

As a pharmacist at Hutcheson Pharmacy, Goslee promises to bring her attention to detail and use her patient counseling skills to help members of the community.

“I take pride in being from a small town, therefore the small-town feel is very important to me when it comes to pharmacy,” she said. “I aim to help my patients feel more comfortable with their medication regimen and be a readily available resource for them.”

Goslee believes TCMH is well-known for its customer service and commitment to the health of the people they serve. “I am thrilled to have the opportunity to have a position on their team as well as continue to serve this community,” Goslee said.

“We are very fortunate to bring Grace to our pharmacist position at Hutcheson Pharmacy,” Wes Murray, interim chief executive officer at TCMH, said. “Her skill set will directly impact the care we give our patients. She will be able to help educate our patients about medication and medication use in a way that will make it easy for patients to understand.”

Goslee has an 88-pound golden doodle named Beau. In her free time, she enjoys spending time on the farm and making homemade soaps and wax melts with her mom.

TCMH Hutcheson Pharmacy is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Text and email messaging are available along with a drive-thru for convenient pick-up.