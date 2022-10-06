Executive Vice President Zora Mulligan announced recently that beginning next fall, new Missouri undergraduate students who are eligible for Pell Grants won’t pay any tuition or fees at Missouri State University.

The MoState Access Award will cover all tuition and fees that aren’t covered by other scholarships and grants.

“This scholarship will have a monumental positive effect on many students who are making the decision about whether they can afford to attend college or not,” said Zora Mulligan, Missouri State University’s executive vice president.

WHO QUALIFIES

To earn the MoState Access Award, students must complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) before Feb. 1.

To receive the award, students must be:

•An incoming freshman or new transfer student.

•A Missouri resident.

•A U.S. citizen or eligible non-citizen.

•Eligible to receive a Pell Grant.

•Seeking an undergraduate degree.

•Enrolled full time (at least 12 credit hours).

Students who have all tuition and fees covered through Pell, Access Missouri or other traditional institutional scholarships will not receive the MoState Access Award.

The award will be renewed for 10 semesters at Missouri State, if the student:

•Maintains full-time enrollment.

•Meets satisfactory academic requirements.

•Completes 24 MSU credit hours each academic year.

•Submits a FAFSA by Feb. 1 each year.

•Remains Pell-eligible.