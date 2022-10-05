A National Visitor Use Monitoring (NVUM) survey will be conducted on Mark Twain National Forest from October 2022 through September 2023.

The information gathered is useful for forest planning and to help us align our recreation program and facilities in a way that provides the best customer service.

The NVUM provides National Forest managers with an estimate of how many people recreate on the National Forest, what activities they engage in while there, and how satisfied they are with their visit. Economic impact to the local economy is also captured in the survey.

During the NVUM the public may encounter employees working in developed and dispersed recreation sites and along Forest Service roads. They will be out in all types of weather conditions, wearing bright orange vests, and will have signs that say, “Traffic Survey Ahead.”

These surveys gather basic visitor information. Surveys are voluntary and all responses are confidential. Names are not included. Interviews last about ten minutes. Questions asked include where you recreated on the Forest, how many people traveled with you, how long you were on the Forest, and how satisfied you are with the facilities and services provided. Visitors may also be asked to complete a confidential survey on recreation spending during their trip.

“Although the survey is entirely voluntary, participation is extremely important so we can assess people’s experiences on the Forest and strive to make it a better place to visit,” said Ed Sherman, Acting Forest Recreation Program Manager. “We would appreciate it if visitors would pull over and answer a few questions, so a wide sample is represented in the study.”

Information about the NVUM program can be found at www.fs.usda.gov/about-agency/nvum.

To learn more about Mark Twain National Forest, visit www.fs.usda.gov/mtnf.