Summersville’s fire department was among those called to the Mountain View-Birch Tree School District overnight as a structure housing buses was destroyed.

The buses were removed.

In an announcement, the district stated buses were moved, and school will continue as usual throughout the day. Pick-up and drop-off times for children should not be impacted by this loss.

The Summersville Fire Department returned at about 5:30 a.m. The fire marshal’s office is investigating.