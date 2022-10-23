Collisions with deer are becoming more frequent as the animals are on the move more, the Missouri State Highway Patrol says.

The latest crash occurred at Willow Springs as four persons were injured when a 2015 Nissan Versa struck a deer at 3:55 a.m. Sunday.

Troopers said the driver was Whitney L. Callaway, 29, of Springfield. The vehicle was totaled.

Injured were two Springfield boys, ages 9 and 11; Callaway; and Michael A. Allison, 32, of Springfield. All were taken with minor injuries to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains, the patrol said.