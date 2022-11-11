The Cabool High School football team will play tonight (Nov. 11) at Marionville for a district championship.

Seeded sixth in the eight-team bracket, the Bulldogs beat No. 3 Sarcoxie 28-20 in the first round and then downed No. 2 Ash Grove 34-16 in the semifinals.

Top-seeded Marionville made the final with a 58-6 win over Miller and a 34-8 victory against No. 5 Thayer.

Cabool (4-7) went 2-7 in the regular season and 1-6 in South Central Association conference play.

A game sendoff is at 2 p.m. today (Nov. 11) at the Cabool High School gym.

Game time is 7 p.m.