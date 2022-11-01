Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) shows that hunters checked 1,846 turkeys during Missouri’s fall firearms turkey season, Oct. 1-31. Top harvest counties were Franklin with 70 birds harvested, Gasconade with 52 and Laclede with 50.

Texas County’s numbers were 32. Adult gobblers (6), adult hens (9), juvenile gobblers (6) and juvenile hens 11).

For current fall firearms turkey harvest results by county, go online to MDC’s website at extra.mdc.mo.gov/widgets/harvest_table/.

Hunters harvested 1,836 birds during the 2021 fall firearms turkey season.

Fall archery turkey hunting continues through Nov. 11 and resumes Nov. 23 through Jan. 15, 2023.

MDC reminds Missouri turkey hunters to save and submit feathers from birds they harvest this fall for a research project that will improve its ability to estimate turkey abundance across Missouri. Interested hunters are asked to retain a wing and 3-5 feathers from the breast after Telechecking their turkey. They will then be mailed a feather submission packet, including a postage-paid return envelope to submit feathers at no cost. To receive a feather submission packet, register at mdc.mo.gov/turkeyfeathers.

This story was updated Tuesday, Nov. 1, to reflect a new harvest number for Texas County.