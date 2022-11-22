The driver of a 1926 Ford Model T was killed Monday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash in Howell County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said a 2021 Ram 3500 driven westbound by Goga Apriamashivili, 31, was attempted to make a left turn, failed to yield and was struck by the eastbound antique vehicle driven by Mark C. Gianunzio, 61, of Dora.

Gianunzio was pronounced dead at the scene by a Howell County deputy coroner on Highway CC six miles west of West Plains.

It was the 29th fatality this year in Troop G; at the same time last year, the count was 33.