An 11-year-old Cabool girl was injured Friday afternoon in a two-vehicle accident north of her hometown.

Cpl. Travis Brown said southbound 2014 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Matthew R. Cole, 35, of Cabool, was stopped to make a left turn onto Orchard Road from U.S. 63 when a southbound 2022 Toyota Corolla operated by Joshua D. Whipkey, 38, of Willow Springs, failed to notice and struck it in the rear.

The girl, who was a wearing a seat belt, was transported by ambulance to Texas County Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.

The car was totaled and the truck had extensive damage, Brown said. Assisting at the scene were Sgt. Dave Huffman, Cpl. Stacy Crewse and the Cabool Fire Department.