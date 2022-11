An accident Wednesday afternoon injured a Bourbon man about 13 miles north of Mountain Grove.

Troopers said a westbound 2012 Ford Focus driven by Brandon L. Rhoades, 40, of Bourbon failed to stop at a sign at Highways 38 and 95 and was struck by a southbound 2014 Dodge Ram 1500 operated by Charles S. Crain, 54, of Mountain Grove.

Rhoades was flown by air ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Springfield with moderate injuries.

Both vehicles were totaled. Each driver was wearing a seat belt.