A Licking man being pursued by the Mountain View Police Department crashed his vehicle early Wednesday night east of the Howell County community.

Chad S. Andrews, 38, was traveling on County Road 3100 in a 2003 Dodge Ram that traveled and struck a fence before becoming airborne. The truck then struck a large brush pile and came to rest, the patrol said.

Andrews, who had minor injuries, was taken by ambulance to Mercy St. Francis in Mountain View. The truck had moderate damage. Andrews was wearing a seat belt.