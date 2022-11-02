A motorcyclist was killed Tuesday afternoon north of Mountain Grove, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Tpr. Travis Sullivan said a southbound 2009 Honda CBR 600 operated by Riley I. Pickard, 20, of Mountain View, travelled off the right side of Highway 95 and struck an embankment. The driver was ejected and struck a tree. He was wearing a helmet.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Wright County coroner.

It was Troop G’s 28th fatality of the year compared to 30 at the same time last year.