A Plato man was seriously injured Thursday afternoon in a crash on Highway 32 about five miles east of Falcon, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Tpr. Kennan Harrison said an eastbound 2015 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Devin M. Denigan, 21, of Lebanon, crossed the center of the highway and struck a westbound 1997 Ford Ranger operated by Mark W. Croslow, 63, of Plato, head-on.

Both had serious injuries and were taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Springfield.

Both vehicles were totaled, and each driver was wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.