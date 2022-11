A Roby woman was injured Saturday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash east of Plato, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Tpr. Zayne Tate said a westbound 2017 Toyota Corolla driven by Joni L. Rainwater, 59, ran off Highway 32, overcorrected, ran off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree and road sign.

Rainwater, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken by Pulaski County ambulance to Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston with minor injuries.

The vehicle had extensive damage.