A three-vehicle crash near Highways 17 and AN in northwest Texas County injured a 16-year-old boy from Success early Wednesday night, the patrol said.

Cpl. Travis Sellars said a southbound 2019 Jeep Cherokee driven by Melissa M. Moda, 46, of Success, failed to yield and turned left into the 1999 Chevrolet S-10 operated by the boy. The truck overturned.

The Moda vehicle then traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a westbound 2012 Chevrolet Impala driven by Leslie H. Eyman, 61, of Success. The Cherokee slide off the right side of the road and overturned.

The boy, who not wearing a seat belt, was sent by private vehicle to TCMH with minor injuries. No one else was hurt. The wreck was on Highway 17 and south of Highways 17 and AN.

Assisting at the scene were Texas County deputies and the Roby Fire Department.