Two persons were injured Thursday afternoon in a two-vehicle Highway 95 crash near Manes, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Cpl. Stacy Crewse said a northbound 2012 Dodge pickup driven by Jerry G. White, 56, of Jonesboro, Ark., crossed the centerline and sideswiped a southbound 2017 Chevrolet Equinox operated by Madelynn G. O’Daniel, 26, of Lynchburg.

O’Daniel was transported with moderate injuries to Cox South in Springfield. White had minor injuries and was to seek his own treatment.

Both vehicles were totaled. Each driver was wearing a seat belt.