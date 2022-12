A man from Licking was seriously injured in an accident Saturday night southwest of his hometown, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Dakota F. Jones, 25, travelled off Highway BB in a westbound 2017 Jeep Renegade that later struck a tree at about 10:30 p.m., said Tpr. Cathryn Davis of the patrol.

Jones was transported by medical helicopter to Cox South in Springfield.

The vehicle was totaled. He was wearing a seat belt. Assisting at the scene was Sgt. Dale Pounds.