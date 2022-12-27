Gary Ruller was born on April 5, 1938, in Buffalo, N.Y., to Verl and Mildred (Alfano) Ruller. He died Dec. 19, 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospital in St. Louis, Mo., surrounded by his loving family.

Gary graduated from Riverside High School, where he was a running back on the football team. He married Ursula Guckel on July 11, 1959, and held various jobs from bricklayer to working for his uncles in the burial vault business. They moved to Florida in 1978, where he owned and operated his own landscaping and yard care business. In 1998 they moved to Missouri, and he worked for the Raymondville School in maintenance.

Gary loved a good meal, a Swisher Sweet cigar, gardening and yard work, working with his hands making birdhouses and stained glass, reading mystery books, sightseeing around the country, playing cards and watching Buffalo Bills football and NASCAR. He was a faithful member of Countryside Worship Church.

Gary is survived by his wife of 63 years Ursula, and son, Jeff of the home; daughters, Lisa (Rick) Dixon of Raymondville and Lori Gelinas of Zephryhills, Fla.; sisters, Dalene Randall and Janet Albrecht of Buffalo, N.Y.; sister-in-law, Lisa Best of Seattle, Wash.; grandchildren, Josh, Lydia and Tessa Dixon and grandson, Tyler Gelinas of Jacksonville, Fla.; seven, great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Per his wishes, he was cremated, and no services are planned at this time. Arrangements entrusted to Evans Funeral Home, Houston. Online condolences may be left at www.evansfh.com.

