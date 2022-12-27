Gloria June (Gettys) Robertson was born on March 4, 1934, to Charles and Ruth (Carman) Gettys. She passed away Dec. 24, 2022, at the age of 88.

Gloria was born at and grew up in a small cabin on the family farm just outside of Houston, Mo., on what is now named Gettys Road. When she was 15 years old, her parents divorced, and Gloria took over the motherly role for household chores and helping her dad care for her younger sister Joyce and her older brothers Dean and Dale. Because of this, she and Joyce shared a very strong sisterly bond. She attended grade school at Indian Creek School, then later attended Houston High School until she was 16 years old. During her high school years, she helped her cousin Juanita Jones care for her children.

At 16 years old, she went to work at International Shoe Company in Houston, Mo. She soon met and fell in love with a handsome young man, Adam Huel Robertson, from the Bendavis community. They eloped and were united in marriage in Hardy, Ark., on April 5, 1952, at the Sharp County Courthouse. Just a few months after their marriage, Huel joined the U.S. Air Force. A year later in 1953 their daughter Barbara Jean was born, and they joined Huel to live at Edwards Air Force base in California. They lived in California until 1956 when Huel was honorably discharged. They moved back home to Houston, Mo., and temporarily stayed with her dad. In 1957, their son, Michael Dean, was born. In March of 1958, they bought a farm on Indian Creek just southeast of Houston, Mo. Then in 1962, their son Randy Huel was born. Eleven years later in 1973, at the age of 39, Gloria thought she was done having children, but God had other plans. Huel was working night shift at Mid-Am at Cabool, Mo. When her water broke, Gloria told how Huel came in from his shift, saw she was in labor and then went to bed. He told her that he “just needed a little rest.” He woke up in time to take her to the hospital and Glen Allen was born.

Gloria lived a fulfilling life raising her children and taking care of the household and farm chores. She raised rabbits, milked cows, gardened and canned fresh vegetables. She often worked alongside Huel building fences, cutting wood and working cattle. She designed, planned and helped build the family home on Indian Creek. She was lovingly known by her children as “straw boss,” as she always made sure everything around the farm was done right.

Gloria cherished her grandchildren and great grandchildren! They all meant the world to her. As each one would come along, they took hold of a very special place in her heart.

Gloria loved to sew and crochet, but her passion was quilting! She made many quilts over the years. By sewing machine, she pieced the blocks and quilt top together, but every other part of the quilt was hand quilted. She spent hours hand quilting each quilt and hand sewing the binding edges together. She refused to sell her creations. If you received a quilt from Gloria, you were someone very special to her. In her later years, as her mind began to falter, you could see the faltering in her stitches as well, and soon she was no longer able to quilt.

Gloria attended Ozark Baptist Church after Huel passed in 2010. She visited Huel’s grave every Sunday after church until her health no longer permitted. As her dementia and ability to live alone worsened, Gloria was able to stay at home with the assistance of caregivers. She loved it when they took her for drives and when they would take her to Sonic. She loved hearing devotions and the Bible read to her by one of her caregivers. She often saw cardinals outside her front window and would say that it was Huel visiting her. She longed to be with the love of her life again. As her health continued to decline, she became a resident of Houston House in 2021.

Gloria was preceded in death by her older brothers, Dale Gettys and Dean Gettys and just recently preceded in death by her sister Joyce Bonauito of Palm Bay, Fla., on Dec. 20, 2022.

Gloria is survived by her children: Barbara (Gary) Holaday of Bucyrus, Mo., Michael (Donna) Robertson of Bendavis, Mo., Randy (Christina) Robertson of Las Vegas, Nev., Glen (Holly) Robertson of Houston, Mo.; eight grandchildren Phillip (Dixie) Curry of Houston, Mo., Andrea (Oliver) Amick of Cabool, Mo., Sarah (Bill) Shelton of Graff, Mo., Cody Robertson, Tara (Jordan) Magel, Cassidy S. Robertson of Las Vegas, Nev., Cassidy N. Robertson and Cade Robertson of Houston, Mo.; five great-grandchildren: Tyler Curry, Henry and Ella Shelton, Clementine Amick, James Magel; and many nieces and nephews.

Gloria will be greatly missed by her family. We find peace in knowing that she is finally reunited with our dad/grandpa. We especially find joy in knowing that when we join her in heaven, that every time someone enters, we will get to hear her yell at Saint Peter, “DID YOU SHUT THE GATE!”

A funeral service for Gloria will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at Evans Funeral Home. A visitation will be held one hour prior, beginning at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Ozark Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Gloria’s name may be made to Ozark Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Evans Funeral Home, Houston. Online condolences may be left at www.evansfh.com.

