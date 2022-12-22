This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

The National Weather Service said early Thursday that a Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisory remain in effect until midnight tonight.

The Wind Chill Warning is in effect from noon today into Saturday. The forecast did not change significantly from the previous National Weather Service guidance. It did make some minor tweaks to the graphics for snowfall amounts, wind chills and wind gusts.

Dangerous wind chills and winter precipitation will arrive today. Wind chills of -20 to -35 F and accumulating snowfall will create dangerous conditions for those outdoors.

The National Weather Service has updated the latest information here:

www.weather.gov/sgf/dsspacket