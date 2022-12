Houston celebrated the Christmas season Saturday night at the Lone Star Plaza at Grand Avenue and Pine Street in Houston.

The event was organized by state Rep. Bennie Cook and the Houston Lions Club.

The Houston High School Choir performed four songs and winners of pageants in Houston were recognized.

The cedar tree was found by the U.S. Forest Service in Houston. The City of Houston erected it at the plaza, which is maintained by Downtown Houston Inc. Councilman Kevin Stilley lit the tree.