A Houston native graduated Thursday, Dec. 22, from the Missouri State Highway’s Patrol Law Enforcement Academy.

Tpr. Nathaniel B. Poynter will serve in Texas and Wright counties.

The 115th recruit class reported on July 5. The 19 troopers will report to their assigned troops on Jan. 9.

Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe provided the keynote address. Director Sandra Karsten, Missouri Department of Public Safety; and Col. Eric Olson addressed the class. Justice Patricia Breckenridge of the Missouri Supreme Court administered the oath of office. The Troop F Color Guard presented the colors and Tpr. Timothy O’Sullivan, a member of the graduating class, sang the national anthem. Pastor Donald Carson of the First Church of God in St. James provided the invocation and benediction.