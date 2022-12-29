On Dec. 20, 2022, Joyce Gettys Bonaiuto passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family. She leaves behind her beloved husband of 65 years, Vincent Bonaiuto of Palm Bay, Fla.

Born in Houston, Mo., in 1937, she was the youngest of four children born to Charles and Ruth Carman Gettys. Joyce and Vinnie met and were married at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo., and later made their home in East Hartford, Conn. Always a country girl at heart, Joyce loved the outdoors whether it was gardening, yard work, backyard campfires, picking shells on the beach and camping. She was an avid reader and loved crafting. Joyce was a hard worker, working various jobs while raising her young family, but the greatest job and joy of her life was the role of “Mom.” She claimed that raising five kids very close in age to achieve their goals and become role models for their own families was her greatest accomplishment. In their retirement years in Palm Bay, Joyce and Vinnie loved to travel. They took many cruises to countless islands and countries. Their favorite vacation spot was Maui, Hawaii.

Along with Vinnie, her children were her pride and joy. She is survived by her daughters Pamela Marcacci (predeceased by son-in-law Billy Marcacci) of Palm Bay, Fla., Patricia Chouinard of South Windsor, Conn., Janice Lehmann (Wayne) of Wellington, Fla., and sons Steven Bonaiuto (Cathy Tulka) and Michael Bonaiuto (Barbara) both of Palm Bay, Fla.

Family was everything to Joyce. She was blessed to be a loving Grandmother to 10 and her memory will live on in them: Bethany Hingle (Derick), Jenna Pospisil (Bill), Angelee Marcacci, Diana Sullivan (Casey), Derek Chouinard, Lindsey Rosen (David), Alison Moreland (Luke), Katie Williams (Nathan), Samantha Chimato (Matthew), and Michael Bonaiuto, as well as GiGi to seven. She always held a special place in her heart for Jennifer.

She was predeceased by her parents and brothers, Charles Dean Gettys and Roscoe Dale Gettys. She was survived by her sister Gloria June Robertson, with whom she always had a special bond. Funeral services will be private. The family extends their deepest gratitude to the wonderful nurses and staff at William Childs Hospice House in Palm Bay, Fla. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to William Childs Hospice House or the Alzheimer’s Association.

