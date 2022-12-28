Kirby D. Snyder, 68, son of Albert William Snyder and Evelyn Scheets Snyder, was born July 31, 1954, in Cabool, Mo. He passed away Dec. 25, 2022.

He was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, Pete Covert; infant brother, David Snyder; sister, Karen Snyder Leighty; and infant son, Patrick Adam Snyder.

He is survived by his daughter, Alesha of Bolivar, Mo.; son, Justin Snyder of Houston, Mo.; brothers, Albert Darrell Snyder of Battlefield, Mo., Jerry Snyder of Bucyrus, Mo., and Jim Snyder of Gladstone Mo.; sister, Burma Barton of Paragould, Ark.; four grandchildren, as well as many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and numerous life-long friends as well as one special friend, Cindy Hutsell. He was fond of his dog, Tank.

Mr. Snyder grew up in the Plato area, graduating from Plato High School in 1972. At a young age, he was introduced to the gospel by his grandfather, Noah Elmer Snyder, who was known as the traveling preacher of the Ozark Hills.

In 1973, Mr. Snyder joined the U.S. Army and for a time, was stationed in Hawaii. In 1978, he married Dorothy Thomas. They had three children. Through the GI Bill, he obtained his bachelor’s degree in business administration and management science from Columbia College.

For numerous years, Mr. Snyder was employed at the Army base in Fort Leonard Wood, Mo., serving in various capacities over the years and ending his career as a shop manager.

It was no secret that he held a lifelong passion for fishing. Whether it was in a creek, at a local pond or on a lake in a bass tournament, he relished putting line into water. He enjoyed NASCAR.

Kirby also loved music, especially his first love of Gospel music, spending much time traveling the area singing in a gospel band.

A visitation is noon to 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at Evans Funeral Home. A funeral service with military honors follows at 2 p.m. Arrangements entrusted to Evans Funeral Home. Houston. Online condolences may be left at www.evansfh.com.