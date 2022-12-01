A popular holiday movie will be shown this Saturday (Dec. 3) at the Melba Performing Arts Center in downtown Houston.

“The Polar Express” will begin at 5 p.m. Tickets are $5 for adults. Children will be admitted free and must be accompanied by an adult. There is limited seating. To reserve a ticket, call 417-260-0043.

Houston Community Betterment Y.O.U.T.H. will provide each child a free bell.

After the movie, kids are invited to the Lone Star Plaza for hot chocolate and a cookie provided by Houston High School students in the Health Occupations Students of America program (HOSA) during a ceremonial lighting of a community Christmas tree. Christmas carols will be sung.

Sponsors are Community Betterment and Arts Council of Houston, Houston Community Betterment Y.O.U.T.H., the Texas County Library and Houston HOSA.