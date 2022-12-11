One person was killed and two seriously injured — including a baby — in an accident Saturday afternoon northeast of Falcon, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Cpl. G. Sloan said a westbound 2001 GMC Yukon was traveling on Highway 32 when it skidded, traveled off the right side of the road, overturned and struck a fence. The driver, Carey L. Whitten, 31, of Falcon, and two occupants were ejected from the vehicle.

Whitten had serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to Mercy in Lebanon. Two girls from Falcon — ages 0 and 5 — went to Mercy in Lebanon. The baby’s injuries were serious; the other child had minor injuries.

Pronounced dead at the scene was Dennis M. Hubler, 35, of Falcon. Next of kin was notified. No one was using safety devices, the patrol said. The vehicle was totaled.